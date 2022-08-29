2023: Christians Being Relegated In Nigeria – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has lamented that Christians are being relegated ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The alarm was raised by the CAN President, Daniel Okoh at the 75th birthday celebration of the General Overseer of Grace of God International, Paul Nwachukwu, in Anambra on Sunday.

Okoh, however, advised Christians nationwide to collaborate in order to be a force in choosing office holders.

“To tackle the enemy, we must make sure we break down the walls of division.

“We must come together in unity, close ranks as a united force and make the necessary changes in our country,” Sun quoted him saying.

Okoh told pastors to stop concentrating on the pulpit and encourage their congregants to be part of the electoral process.

“If we really want to serve God and represent His purpose in this country, then Christians must get involved.

“It is time to get the righteous people into the political positions to bring the change Nigeria desires”, the President added.