2023 Budget Hopeless, Says Ezekwesili

Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, has expressed reservations about the 2023 National Budget and called it “hopeless.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the 2023 transition budget on Tuesday in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, in the presence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, and other Federal Executive Council members.

Speaking at the occasion, the President said that, as it neared May 29, 2023, his administration will expedite important national infrastructure projects.

He pointed out that the budget’s total expenditures are N21.83 trillion, up N1.32 trillion over the first executive proposal’s N20.51 trillion. The budget is Buhari’s ninth and last one.

Ezekwesili, however, criticized the budget deficit on her Twitter page on Wednesday in response to the budget and said that it was crucial that Nigerians obtain their Permanent Voter Cards.

She wrote, “This is the summary of the HOPELESS Budget @MBuhari signed into law yesterday:

“Total Expenditure is N21.83 trillion.

“Total Revenue N9.73 trillion!

“The Budget has a deficit larger than revenue by almost N12.00 trillion! Tragic.

“You all better get your PVCs ready because…”