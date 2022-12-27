2023: Atiku’s Victory Sure At First Ballot, Campaign Insists

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has insisted that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will sweep the 2023 presidential election at the first ballot.

The campaign, on Tuesday, said with Atiku’s overwhelming support by Nigerians across the board, the outcome of the presidential election, in which Atiku will emerge victorious on February 25, 2023, will shock pollsters.

The spokesperson for the campaign organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement titled, ‘Atiku’s Victory Is Sure at First Ballot, Campaign Insists… Says Candidate’s Sweeping Performance Will Shock Pollsters.’

“Atiku enjoys the solidarity and support of greater majority of Nigerians who are not captured in the indices relied upon by many of the pollsters in their projections on the 2023 Presidential election.

“It is incontrovertible that Atiku will win the majority of lawful votes across the country and garner the constitutionally required 25% of votes in more than 24 States of the federation.

“It is evident that the massive traditional voters of the PDP across the polling units, wards, local governments, states and the six geo-political zones are not distracted in their steadfastness to rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting enmasse for Atiku.

“Also, this army of traditional voters are unrelenting in mobilizing the non-partisan voters as well as the undecided across the country to vote for the PDP Presidential Candidate.

“Furthermore, it is clear that the candidate of the rival APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, lacks the political muscle and national acceptability to stop Atiku at the first ballot.

“Our campaign is therefore unfazed knowing that majority of Nigerians across the nation are in consensus to elect Atiku as the next President of our country, particularly, given his proven capacity, competence, political will and national acceptability to provide leadership at this critical time of our national history.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign therefore urges Nigerians to remain united and focused in rallying with Atiku in the collective mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from the misrule of the APC.”