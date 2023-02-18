2023: Atiku Will Hit The Ground Running – Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said Nigeria needs a President in Atiku Abubakar who will hit the ground running and capable of turning a situation around for good.

He also stated that Atiku will help solve the problem of insecurity and help the country with economic recovery.

Dogara said this at a town hall meeting organised by the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation.

He said, “Let me remind us that Nigeria is tottering on the precipice and for everyone who has ever wondered how the bottom looks like, this is it! No doubt these are moments of national peril! That is why we need a President who will hit the ground running from day one. If we love Nigeria, we cannot afford to foist a rookie on her as President.

“Tell me if any of the candidates comes close to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in terms of readiness to hit the ground running from day one. In case you don’t know him, let me attempt the impossible task of introducing him to you.

HE Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin Adamawa is a statesman like no other and a father in every sense of the word, Abba. He is a demonstrable source that gives life to everything around him.

1. Give him pure water and he will turn it to Farro water

2. Show him a Primary school and he will turn it into a world class university

3. Show him a jetty and he will turn it into a world class port

4. Give him a bull and a heifer and just few years and he will give you a herd

5. Give him a bag of chaff and he will mill it into animal feed

6. Give him a bottle of bala blue and he will turn the cream to farro juice

7. Give him a home and he will bring Nigeria into it as family members

8. Make him walk into an environment where there is contention and fight and see how they fade into peace.

“That is the rich pedigree that HE Atiku Abubakar will bring to the table as president.

“We need a steady hand not a hand that must always be steadied because only a steady hand can steady a volatile Nigeria. We need a hand on which nothing dies not the hand that spills everything that is placed on it if we do not want our collective national destiny to be spilled.

“We need a grounded leader not a feckless pretender who has become a perfect gift to every level of comedy both local and internationally. By our votes, let us send a strong and clear message to those who want to foist this tasteless joke on us that Nigeria is no Comedy Cellar or Viva Blackpool.

“Therefore: For national healing and recovery, let us vote for Atiku

“To end terrorism, banditry, insurgency, kidnap for ransom and sundry acts of criminality, let us vote for Atiku

“To rebuild shattered trust and strengthen national unity, let us vote for Atiku

“To bring order to national chaos, let us vote for Atiku

“To end religious divisions and engender religious harmony, let us vote Atiku

To enthrone merit over mediocrity and nepotism, let us vote Atiku

“To permanently close IDP camps and ensure full resettlement, let us vote for Atiku

“To create jobs and end youth unemployment and restiveness, let us vote for Atiku

“To ensure prosperity for all not prosperity for some, let us vote for Atiku

“To grow the economy and create jobs, let us vote for Atiku

“For a strong naira, let us vote for Atiku

“To lift millions of youths and women out of poverty, let us vote for Atiku

“To put an end to our oil and gas revenue addiction, let us vote for Atiku

“For a robust and functional physical and government infrastructures (roads, air, land, sea and rail transportation, electricity, ICT, e-government; etc), let us vote for Atiku

“To reduce our housing deficits, create and deploy a functional, affordable and efficient mortgage system, let us vote for Atiku

“For provision of not just education but qualitative education, let us vote for Atiku

“For provision of primary health care and affordable health insurance for all citizens at all levels, let us vote for Atiku

“For agricultural revolution in order to grow what we eat and eat what we grow, let us vote for Atiku

“For Nigeria to be a global tourist’s destination, let us vote for Atiku

“To elect a president who is a cultural architect that creates the atmosphere for every Nigerian to become more and with whom less becomes more, let us vote for Atiku

“To elect a president who understands that compassion is not tossing a coin at a beggar but pulling down the system that produces beggars, let us vote for Atiku

“To elect a president who will end rent seeking as a business and inspires us to go into manufacturing and production because he is into to it himself, let us vote for Atiku

“To elect a president who is not looking for electricity to roast corn but is already turning corn into meal for humans and animals, let us vote Atiku

“To elect a President who will rally us to action in poetry and govern us in prose not someone who does not understand the difference between the two, let us vote for Atiku

“To elect a President who clearly understands what he is promising not someone who is making promises to fictional groups like, “wives of widows”, let us vote for Atiku

“To elect a President who does not claim it is his turn to chop but realises he has to go to work to produce the food Nigerians desperately yearn for, let us vote for Atiku

“To elect a president who knows that only God gives power and that it is never anyone’s turn to take power, let us vote for Atiku

“To elect a President who will hold his ground, not one that the ground must hold, before any audience in the world and bring honour not shame and dignity to all Nigerians, let us vote Atiku,

“And for Atiku’s covenant with Nigeria, the implementation of which will unlock Nigeria’s manifest glorious destiny, let us vote for Atiku

“It was Victor Hugo who reminded us that, “All the forces in the world are not so powerful as an idea whose time has come.” Atiku represents an idea whose time has come. By the grace of God, who alone gives power, Atiku will soon be president – elect and Mr. president by May. Let us go from here determined to be instruments in God’s hand to make it happen. Come on, friends, we are well able. See you on inauguration day!

“God bless you and may God bless our country Nigeria.”