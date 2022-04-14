2023: Atiku Promises To Hand Over Power To Youths

Former vice president and presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, has said if he is elected president of Nigeria, he would ensure he hands over power to youths.

He said this during a meeting in Abuja which had in attendance over 200 support groups and the leadership of TeeCom across the country .

This was disclosed in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Atiku Support Organisation, Dr Victor Moses.

The statement quoted the former VP as saying, “I will mentor you and hand over power to you.

“I would like to work more with young people because young people are more agile, creative, and conversant with contemporary opportunities and challenges.

“Our administration is going to be a transition of power from the senior generation to a younger generation.”

Calling for support for the former VP, the Atiku Support Organisation stated that youths would get enough positions if they support an Atiku presidency.

The statement said, “His Excellency, Alh. Atiku Abubakar’s unreserved, passionate and unrepentant desire and commitment to work with the youth and hand over power to young Nigerians is a sure pathway to youth inclusiveness and the right direction towards building a modern Nigeria.

“His public and open commitment, the first of its kind in Nigeria’s political history to transit power to younger generation places him head and shoulders above all other aspirants seeking to govern Nigeria in 2023.

“A look at his antecedents clearly proves that his promises are not mere political rhetoric as he is known for raising young people into leadership positions. Many of his mentees are today serving as governors, senators, reps, ministers and in many other capacities.

“For decades, the youth, who are paying the ultimate price of the APC-General Muhammadu Buhari-led maladministration of Nigeria have been abandoned in the scheme of things in Nigeria. The truth is that no nation can develop without inclusiveness and productive youth.

“His Excellency, Alh. Atiku Abubakar promised to change the dynamic by working with more young people to enhance opportunities and productivity.

“We, therefore, call on all young Nigerians, delegates and non-delegates to rally around His Excellency, Alh. Atiku Abubakar to clinch victory as the PDP Presidential flag bearer in the forthcoming primary and return elected as the President of the federal republic of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential elections.”