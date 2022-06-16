2023: Atiku Picks Okowa As Running Mate

The presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has announced the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku made the announcement in a post on Twitter, stating that he looks forward to working with the Delta Governor towards a future of peace.

He wrote, “I am delighted to announce Governor @IAOkowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria. -AA.”

The announcement put to bed speculations that Atiku will pick the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who came second in the PDP presidential primary as his running mate.