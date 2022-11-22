Headline

2023: Atiku Meets CAN Leadership

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
29
Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has arrived the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) headquarters for interaction with the Christian leaders.

Recall that CAN commenced interaction with Presidential candidates where they presented their proposals.

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Hamza Al-Mustapha had appeared before CAN, followed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
29

Related Articles

osinbajo

Majority of Diaspora Nigerians Hardworking, Honest – Osinbajo

3 hours ago

Nigeria, Canada To Deepen Bilateral Relations

9 hours ago
Peter Obi

I Can’t Condemn IPOB, ESN – Obi

10 hours ago
Peter Obi

I’ll Rather Die Than Fail My Supporters – Obi

10 hours ago