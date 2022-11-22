2023: Atiku Meets CAN Leadership

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has arrived the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) headquarters for interaction with the Christian leaders.

Recall that CAN commenced interaction with Presidential candidates where they presented their proposals.

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Hamza Al-Mustapha had appeared before CAN, followed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.