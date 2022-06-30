2023: Atiku Breaks Silence On Crisis In PDP

The presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has said efforts are in place to keep the party united.

Since the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate, many party members have been aggrieved, especially after a committee that recommended Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as his running mate was ignored.

Just yesterday, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State refused to declare his support for Atiku. According to him, Atiku has to go and appeal to Wike whom he believes the PDP has treated badly.

Also, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, tweeted that the 2023 presidency must come to the south because a northerner in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in power.

This indicated that he wasn’t going to support Atiku who is a politician from the North.

Reacting to the crisis rocking the party, Atiku tweeted, “The Peoples Democratic Party will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.”

“Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me. When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced,” he tweeted on Thursday.