2023: APC Must Realign, Restrategise To Win At All Levels – Sani Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has enjoined all members and stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to put aside their differences and support the party’s candidates at all levels.

Speaking at an interactive meeting with political appointees, at Government House, Minna, the Governor emphasized that the ruling party must realign, restrategize and work for all it’s flag bearers in the overall interest of the party.

He said the meeting is apt and will further serve as veritable platform to reconcile all aggrieved party loyalist stressing that APC members and all stakeholders must put their minds in peace, accept the will of God and manage the party to victory in the coming local government and the 2023 general elections.

“We all had our candidates at state and national assembly levels during the party primaries. But that time is past. As painful as it may have been, God has decided and we need to leave it in His and work for the party”.

“The problem of APC is APC, we must not take actions that will be injurious to the party. We sheath our swords, accept everybody as APC and move on to glory as an indivisible and dominant ruling party “.

The Governor noted that, although APC remai party to reckon with, alot of hard work and energy is required to sustain the dominance as the political atmosphere looks unpredictable and bleak.

Governor Sani Bello said it was erroneous and could also be suicidal for the party candidates, members and stakeholders to fold their arms, sit back and assume that they have won already emphasizing that situations in the country has put the party at a disadvantaged position ahead of the coming elections.

He, however, expressed optimism, hope and confidence that APC will wither the storm and form an even more formidable government with the support of its united members and stakeholders as well as a consolidated internal democracy.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Gubernatorial candidate of the party, Hon, Muhammad Umar Bago explained that the meeting was majorly to encourage party members particularly political appointees on the need to unite and discuss way forward for the party towards to the 2023 general elections.

He appreciated Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for laying the foundation for the reconciliation, emphasizing that the process will continue with party stakeholders down to Ward level to ensure the desired result is achieved.

“When we come to season like this, you need to continue to interact because their are issues. No body will shy away from that because you can’t have congresses and primaries and come out smooth. There are people who are aggrieved, continous engagement with stakeholders at different levels will seal that and by the grace of God we will be top”, he said.

Observations and suggestions were made by various stakeholders in the party during the meeting on how the party will have a successful outcome in the 2023 elections.