2023: Akwa Ibom Royal Fathers Bless Udom Emmanuel Over Presidential Ambition

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has received blessings from members of the state Traditional Rulers Council on his aspiration to be Nigeria’s President in 2023.

The event was a consultation on the royal fathers, Monday, at the Government House in Uyo.

The Governor said intimating the royal fathers on his Presidential ambition was necessary as a mark of respect and one of the most important consultations to be done before proceeding to a formal open declaration.

Decrying the poor turn in the economy and general insecurity in the country, Mr. Udom Emmanuel maintained that Nigeria needs a quick divine intervention to avert imminent total collapse of the nation’s structures.

For this, he declared his readiness to be used by God to save the nation.

Speaking further, the State Chief Executive described the Nigeria’s plight as redeemable, affirming his possesion of the requisite capacity and experience to rescue the nation.

Responding on behalf of Paramount Rulers, the President General, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, said the royal fathers were proud of Governor Emmanuel’s accomplishments in the state.

They expressed gladness with the bold step he has taken in aspiring for the nation’s number one office.

Ntenyin Etuk declared that Governor Emmanuel has the blessings and support of the traditional institution in the state and prayed for success in his aspiration.

Among those in attendance included Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs , and frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno, a cross section of Paramount Rulers in the state.