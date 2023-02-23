2023: Accept Election Result When Announced, Buhari Urges Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged candidates and Nigerians to accept the result of the coming presidential election and desist from any form of riot on its announcement.

In a message to Nigerians, Buhari urged the candidates who might have grievances about the result to approach the appropriate channels to have them addressed.

This is as he pledged his administration’s support for a credible election, just as he urged stakeholders to abide by the laws and constitutional provisions in discharging their duty.

He wrote, “Since my assumption of office, we have worked so hard to ensure that we pass on a legacy of free, fair, credible, safe, and peaceful elections. We will continue to act with neutrality and allow the rule of law to take precedence over political expediency.

“We have demonstrated that with the off-cycle elections in Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States. We allowed Nigerians to decide who should govern them. We are committed to this legacy in this administration.

‘I am asking @inecnigeria, the security agencies and all other relevant institutions to be firm and courageous, and to abide by the laws and constitutional provisions in conducting the elections. You are assured of this administration’s full and continuous support.

“We must constantly improve our electoral process using technology and all the positive elements it brings, to consolidate the integrity of our elections.

“I urge the candidates contesting these elections at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the result of the elections as announced by @inecnigeria, the agency empowered by law to do so.

“Any aggrieved candidate should resort to the established judicial processes, and we must have the confidence to trust our legal systems.

“Let me remind all Nigerians, not for the first time, that, this is the only country we have, and we must do everything to keep it safe, united and peaceful.

“There should be no riots or acts of violence after the announcement of the election results. All grievances, personal or institutional, should be channeled to the relevant Courts.

“Saturday February 25, 2023 will make it exactly one year since I assented to the Electoral Act 2022, one of the most important legacies of our Administration, and a significant contribution to our vision of improving the quality of Nigeria’s electoral process.”