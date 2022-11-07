2023: Abuja Pastors Back Tinubu For President

Abuja pastors and bishop have thrown their weight behind the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 elections.

The clergymen on the aegis of Nigerian Pastors for Good Leadership said it eas unwise for Nigerians to disregard Tinubu’s capacity because of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

This was contained in a statement signed by Apostle Babatunde Oguntimehin and Rev Friday Obi on Sunday.

The statement read in part, “After consideration of so many critical factors and wide consultation, we have decided to settle for the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

“Asiwaju has shown us that he has the capacity to do the job, especially with what he has done as governor in Lagos. We are hopeful he has the experience to leave Nigeria a better country for our children.

“We have since noted that making religion or faith the top factor in choosing a candidate for the nation has never helped and will never help this nation. We cannot therefore sacrifice quality leadership on the altar of religion or tribe.”