2023: AAC, PRP Adopt Sowore As Presidential Candidate

At the Malam Aminu Kano House in Kano, the African Action Congress and a division of the Peoples Redemption Party on Monday formalized their partnership.

States and the national leadership of the Abdulmajid Yakubu-led PRP-Vanguard were present at the town hall gathering, which was attended by a number of supporters. Sanni Yankasai, the AAC’s candidate for governor of Kano, and the party’s national leadership, which is presided over by Omoyele Sowore, were also present.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for the alliance by both parties, followed by Sowore’s public announcement as the presidential candidate of both left-leaning parties, was a significant event highlight.

Delivering his speech, Sowore said, “Today we are very happy to be in kano. Kano is the home of the truth for Nigeria. Kano is one of the liberal cities for development and democracy and we are happy that we are not among the politicians you know and call ‘munafik bazan’. The PRP from time immemorial has been a party of truth. The AAC is also a party of the truth, but we are younger than the PRP.”

He said that Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who urged them to join the PRP in Kaduna in 2018, foretold the partnership that took place on Monday.

“Our conviction is that we will defeat the elements that have brought poverty to the North, East, and South, and those that have brought insecurity to Nigeria,” Sowore added.

He said he was very proud that within the shortest period, the country witnessed an alliance it had never witnessed before.

“They keep decamping, they pay for decamping every day but ours is an alliance and it is so strong,” he said, assuring the people that as soon as he takes over power in 2023, poverty and insecurity will come to an end and prosperity will come to light.“We will build a fast railway from Lagos to kano. We will ensure that young people go to university which will not be shut down due to nonpayment of lecturers. We will make sure education is free.

“Our combination is the most powerful kinetic combination in the history of Nigeria and we will make sure we deliver the country from the hands of the buccaneers that have ruined it; those corrupt people that have made Nigeria a laughing stock and poverty headquarters of the world,” Sowore said.