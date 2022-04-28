2-23: I’m A Sellable Candidate PDP Needs – Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said he has what it takes to help the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, win the 2023 presidential election.

Thus us as he urged the party to hasten its move towards presenting its presidential candidate.

Tambuwal spokes during an interactive meeting with a Forum of former Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the PDP at Asokoro, Abuja.

“What is key for PDP is a candidate that we can all work to sale together and win this election, not where the person is coming from,” the Governor of Sokoto told the former leaders of the country.

Explaining that his quest for the topmost job in the country is driven by altruism, patriotism and unity of the nation, he said “it is nothing personal. It is all about our country.”

Burnishing his tripodal credentials that cut across the executive, legislature and judiciary, he emphasized that he has a fair understanding of the country, where, unfortunately, “things are now getting bad.”

To remedy the situation, he reiterated the need for the PDP to have a credible candidate like himself “who have done quite a lot in Sokoto, in view of the resources at the administration’s disposal,” enumerating some of these achievements as prompt payment of salary, pension and the overhauling of healthcare delivery, education and more.

“I have an understanding of the Nigerian system today and can be bridge that is all round,” he reassures, pointing out that Nigerians are now “in a ship without a captain and it is clearly sinking.”