164 Vulnerable Nigerians Return from Libya

A group of 164 vulnerable Nigerians has returned from Libya as part of the ongoing voluntary evacuation efforts. The returnees were received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other stakeholders at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Cargo today, June 25, 2024, at approximately 18:00 hours. They arrived aboard a Boeing charter flight operated by Al Buraq airline, with registration number 5A.

The group includes 120 adult females, four female children, two female infants, and 38 adult males. Upon arrival, the returnees received necessary assistance from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), with support from NEMA, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Department of State Services (DSS), Port Health Services, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and the Nigerian Police.

Following their arrival, the returnees underwent profiling and biometric exercises. They are set to receive skilled training as part of the reintegration assistance provided by the IOM. This initiative aims to equip the returnees with the skills needed to reintegrate successfully into Nigerian society, ensuring they can contribute positively to their communities.