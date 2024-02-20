15 Miscreants Bag Jail Term for Obstructing Pedestrians in Lagos

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI has revealed that 15 out of 17 miscreants apprehended for obstructing pedestrians on the Bolade-Oshodi pedestrian bridge have been sentenced to 3 months behind bars without the option of fine on a two-count charge bordering on breach of peace and unlawful conversion of government property to use by occupation in a judgement passed by Magistrate S.A Adefioye of the Lagos Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Bolade-Oshodi on Monday.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olatunbosun Olaniyi Cole (Rtd) made this disclosure at the Command Headquarters of the Agency, Bolade-Oshodi.

According to him, ‘‘the conviction of these criminal elements is a right step in the right direction, being that they have caused irreparable havoc to Lagosians in transit by harassing men, women and dispossessing them of their valuables which forces them to risk their lives by crossing the highways’’.

Cole further revealed that the other 2 who pleaded not guilty have been remanded in custody as the presiding Magistrate adjourned the case to the 19th of March, 2024.

The Corps Marshal avowed to sustain the THEMES+ agenda of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu which is geared towards making Lagos habitable for business through the promotion of general environmental cleanliness in the State.

The KAI top man also sounded the call to sellers and buyers of styrofoam food packs to desist from the harmful act as enforcement which began on Monday has resulted in multiple seizures being made on a daily by operatives of the Agency stationed across the State.

Reiterating the need for those engaged in street trading and hawking to desist from breaching the State’s Environmental laws, the KAI Marshal declared that there would be consequences for defaulters.

Cole also admonished residences in Lagos to be in possession of a valid waste collection contract with an approved PSP operator to foster appropriate refuse disposal as he stressed the need for prompt settlement of LAWMA waste bills to avoid prosecution by the courts.