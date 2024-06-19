13 States to Experience Heavy Rains, Flooding

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has issued a warning that heavy rains are expected in thirteen states in the coming days, potentially leading to flash floods.

The agency’s statement highlights the risk of floods impacting roads, bridges, and low-lying areas, which could disrupt traffic and pose significant hazards to public safety.

NiMET advises residents to exercise caution and avoid walking through fast-flowing runoff waters to ensure their safety.

The states projected to face the heaviest rainfall include Niger, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Delta, and Imo. Additionally, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ekiti, and Osun are also on high alert for severe weather conditions.

Apart from these states, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecasted for Zamfara, Kano, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Anambra.

The widespread rainfall is attributed to the Madden-Julian Oscillation, a climatic phenomenon expected to strengthen over the West African region this week.