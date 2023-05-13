125 Nigerians Safely Evacuated from Sudan, Totaling 2,371 Evacuees”

The Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has successfully facilitated the safe return of another group of Nigerian nationals from Sudan. The 15th batch of evacuees, comprising 125 individuals, arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at approximately 12 noon local time on May 13. Their journey back home was made possible through Tarco Air, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing repatriation efforts.

With the arrival of this latest group, the total number of evacuees stands at an impressive 2,371 individuals. This remarkable accomplishment highlights the commitment and dedication of the NiDCOM in ensuring the safe return of Nigerian citizens stranded abroad.

During these challenging times, it is reassuring to note that no Nigerian lives have been lost among the evacuees thus far. This underscores the meticulous planning and execution of the evacuation process, prioritizing the health and well-being of every Nigerian returning home.

The NiDCOM continues to work tirelessly, in collaboration with relevant authorities and international partners, to facilitate the repatriation of Nigerians in various parts of the world. The safety and welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora remain a top priority, and every effort is being made to bring them back to their homeland amidst global uncertainties.