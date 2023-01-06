11 Things You Should Consider In 2023 By Obafemi Hamzat

1. Pursue 365 days without having something particular in mind to achieve. Start a building project, buy a car, pay some school fees, start some job. Just do something!

2. Walk with people wiser or stronger than you. In 2023, surround yourself with people who will inspire you, who will make you feel you can do better, who will challenge you on.

3. Check your dressing or appearance. Don’t put on ‘anything’ just because it covers your nakedness. Your appearance tells a lot about you. Iron your dress neatly. Don’t wear dresses in the name of fashion or trend . Wear more decent but fitting dresses. This is the slogan: Simple but Classy.

4. Check how you talk. Before you open your mouth, be mindful of who you are talking to, where you are talking, when you are talking and also know that your integrity is at stake. In every situation, choose silence over speech unless you don’t have any option.

5. Visit old people’s home to appreciate them also orphanage and children in need of special care. Don’t let them feel unwanted or neglected in the scheme of things.

6. In 2023 , be more prayerful. You can’t live your life thinking things occur merely logically. There’s a Supreme Being who makes things happen, pray to Him.🙏

7. In 2023, start thinking or planning towards doing more for humanity.

8. In 2023, always think Positive while being Realistic. When you see tigers praying to God, don’t join them. You can be positive that they won’t ‘chop’ you since they are praying but be realistic too that after the prayers, they’ll remain tigers and God will feed them with flesh.

9. Buy gifts for your loved ones. In 2023, try and do something ‘small’ for parents . You have no idea what goes on in their minds Let them feel you are not far off

10. In 2023, Invest more, save less, spend less. Put your money into investment ventures. Buy T-bills, buy shares, buy fixed deposits, import some goods and sell, be a stock broker, etc. In fact, get more than one stream of income!

11. Many known names have gone and life goes on. The point is, don’t work your life out. You won’t take your work with you when you die. You are not as important as you think, calm down.

Take time off work, go and do medical check-up, visit your family, visit gardens or the beach and appreciate nature, etc”.-Unknown

Jumat Mubarak