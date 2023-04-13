10th Assembly Will Lack Experienced Lawmakers – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has made a case for capacity building for members of the incoming 10th National Assembly for efficient and effective service delivery.

Lawan said there should be provisions for capacity building especially for the new members of the 10th Assembly to achieve the set goals and targets.

He spoke on Thursday while receiving the 2020, 2021 and 2022 annual reports of the activities of the National Assembly Service Commission.

Lawan said: “What is critical to us is what happens when we leave. Everybody knows the turnover rate has been very costly and this is without prejudice to anybody elected.

“Costly in the sense that when you have only about 30 percent of members of the ninth National Assembly going to 10th Assembly, you know that you have lost capacity. You have lost experience. You have lost skills, enterprise and so on and so forth.

“These are traits that you need, to hit the ground running immediately.

“And I use the word costly deliberately because what this means is that, the 10th Assembly, we must make provisions immediately for capacity building for new members of the National Assembly If we want to achieve our goals and set targets.