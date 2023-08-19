100KCLUB Donates Solar Power Equipment To Neonatal ICU

100KCLUB, a non-profit organisation focused on helping vulnerable Nigerians raise funds for their medical expenses, has donated an Alternative Power supply solution to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Maternal and Child Centre (MCC) Gbaja, Surulere Lagos.

The Medical Director/CEO of the Hospital, Dr. Olumide Sojinrin, represented by the Head of the Dental Department. Dr. Lateefat Agbaje, received the donated solar project on Friday at a brief ceremony held within the hospital premises.

Dr. Sojinrin appreciated the donor and its partner, Nexus Power, also an alternative energy supply provider in Nigeria, for the support given to the hospital in addressing its power issue.

He promised that the hospital will equally be available to always complement the vision of 100KClub in every way possible, assuring that the donated power project would be put to good use.

The Medical Director added that the alternative power solution installed by the 100KClub within the MCC will help the facility to conserve energy and save costs often used to provide power from other sources.

The Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology Department of the Hospital, Dr. Shakirat Smith said that she approached Dr. Chinonso Egemba for assistance concerning the inverter project and he agreed, revealing that the alternative power solution installed by the 100KClub was the outcome of the assistance she had earlier sought from Egemba.

The 100KClub, led by Dr. Chinonso Egemba (Popularly known as Aproko Doctor) and Dr. Olawale Ogunlana, has the mission of defeating health poverty at every stage of healthcare

Speaking on the donated power solution, Dr. Olawale Ogunlana explained that the purpose of the initiative was to ensure that newborn children in need of critical health care do not suffer mortality due to the unavailability of power supply.

According to him, the 5.1 KVA unit sola-panel inverter will power infant incubators, oxygen concentrators and warmers, which are necessary equipment for critical care in newborns.

He assured the hospital management that the 100KClub will continue to track the impact of the project, saying “We will not just leave it, we will monitor and evaluate it from time to time to know the impact, we will maintain and will be available to replace the batteries whenever there is need for it”.

