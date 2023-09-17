News
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Minister of Youth, Jamila Ibrahim
Jamila Ibrahim, a 37-year-old lady, has been appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Youth by President Bola Tinubu.
Here are 10 things you didn’t know about the Minister:
- Multi-Faceted Career: Jamila Ibrahim is a multi-talented individual with a background as a medical doctor, politician, and development practitioner. Her diverse career reflects a commitment to both healthcare and public service.
- Advocate for Global Goals: She is a staunch advocate of the United Nations Global Goals, demonstrating her dedication to addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, and climate change through her work and advocacy.
- Experience in Sustainable Development: Ibrahim previously served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kwara State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), showcasing her expertise in the field of sustainable development.
- Impressive Family Background: She comes from a notable family with a strong political history, including her father, Ibrahim Isa Bio, who served as a Minister of Sports under Goodluck Jonathan, as well as in various other political roles.
- Leadership in APC: Ibrahim holds the position of National President of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Women Forum, indicating her leadership within the ruling party in Nigeria.
- Healthcare Advocate: She has previously worked as a Senior Special Assistant on Health matters to the Governor of Kwara State, highlighting her commitment to improving healthcare access and quality.
- Humanitarian Efforts: Jamila has actively engaged in humanitarian work, volunteering in the northeast region of Nigeria under The Presidential Committee on the NorthEast initiative. Her efforts include supporting vulnerable and internally displaced persons in the region.
- Active in Politics: She actively participated in political campaigns, such as volunteering on the campaign trail for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq during the 2019 general election.
- Advocate for Women and Youth: Jamila is a vocal advocate for the emancipation of women and youth in society. She actively promotes social and economic development through her participation in socio-political activities, with a particular focus on grassroots leadership and mentorship for young women and men.
- Accolades and Awards: She has received several prestigious awards for her contributions, including the Clean Nigeria Ambassador award for her work in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene sector, the UN Peace Ambassador award by the International Association of World Peace Advocates, and a Distinguished honorary award for her contributions to Education and SDGs supported by UNESCO Nigeria. Additionally, she has represented Nigeria and Kwara State as a speaker on international platforms like the United Nations and the African Union.