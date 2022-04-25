10 Things To Know About Mallison Utaku, Drug Baron Linked To Abba Kyari Team

Afam Mallison Emmanuel Ukatu has been unmasked as the elusive Drug Baron behind a shipment of Tramadol worth N3 billion.

This was after investigations by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA into the activities of disgraced police officer, Abba Kyari who was nabbed earlier this year for attempting to facilitate the release of seized cocaine with $61,000.

Ukatu was arrested on board a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on Wednesday, April 13.

Politics Nigeria has been furnished with certain details about the Notorious Drug Lord, See below;

1. Ukatu was born on May 8, 1964 in Onitsha, Anambra State. He is 60 years old.

2. He is married with 5 Children

3. He holds a B.A Honours degree in Philosophy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and an MBA from Crawford University, Ogun State.

4. He is the Executive Chairman and Founder of Mallinson & Partners Limited, a Director in Cowry Assets and Management, a Director at Masters Energy Oil & Gas Limited, Director Urban Space Services, and Director, Alor Microfinance Bank Limited.

5. Ukatu is a Fellow of the Rotary Club International, Fellow, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) a member of the Certified Institute of Cost Management of Nigeria (CICM)

6. He also owns Nispo Porcelain Company Ltd.

7. The NDLEA has been monitoring his activities for months

8. Ukatu is a major importer of high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride such as 120mg, 200mg, 225mg, and 250mg.

9. He owns 103 bank accounts

10. He is a certified member of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria.