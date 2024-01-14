10 NYSC Members to Travel to India for Youth Programme

Ten Corps Members are billed to travel to the Republic of India on Sunday to participate in a Youth Exchange Programme organized by the Indian National Cadet Corps.

The programmre is held annually in commemoration of the Independence Anniversary of the Republic of India, drawing participants from Europe, Asia, Africa and other continents.

During a pre-departure briefing exercise held at Indian High Commission in Abuja, the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, expressed appreciation of the warm reception accorded him, and the invitation extended to the Scheme to participate in the programme.

The DG noted that the invitation, being the second one, was another opportunity for the Scheme to showcase the potentials of the Nigerian youths while also giving participants the opportunity to understand the socio-economic similarities and differences between both countries.

Ahmed told his hosts that Nigeria is a country with diverse cultures, adding that NYSC was established to promote National Unity, cohesion and development.

Ahmed congratulated the Corps Members on their nomination for the event, and enjoined them to be of good conduct in line with the Core Values of the Scheme.

Earlier in his remarks, the Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Shri G. Balasubramanian, noted that Nigeria and India shared several things in common, especially their huge populations and multi-cultural settings.

He said the exchange programme would enable the delegation to showcase Nigeria’s culture at the event, which would be attended by youths from other countries.

He admonished them to use the opportunity of the programme to make friends from across the globe and also explore the country’s rich cultural heritage, it’s historical sites, other issues of interest including Indian cuisines.