10 Northern Govs to Attend Symposium on Peace, Security in US

Ten governors from Northern Nigeria, representing the Northwest and NorthCentral regions, have been invited to the Governor’s Symposium on Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria.

The exclusive symposium organized by the Africa Center at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), aims to address the pressing security challenges in the region.

The exclusive event is scheduled for April 23 to 25, 2024, in Washington, DC. It will convene state governors, relevant U.S. government officials, Congressional staff, and NGO partners.

The names of the 10 northern state governors invited to participate in the summit are

– Dikko Umaru Radda – Katsina

– Uba Sani – Kaduna

– Abba Kabir Yusuf – Kano

– Nasir Idris – Kebbi

– Umar Namadi – Jigawa

– Ahmad Aliyu – Sokoto

– Dauda Lawal – Zamfara

– Hyacinth Alia – Benue

– Mohammed Bago – Niger

-Caleb Mutfwang-Plateau

Recognizing the crucial role of state governors in mitigating security threats and fostering peace, the symposium aims to enhance their capacity in conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts across Nigeria. Through dialogue and collaboration, the Africa Center seeks to empower governors to address the underlying causes of instability and strengthen peacebuilding initiatives at local and state levels.

During the symposium, Northern Nigeria governors and their counterparts will engage in panel discussions focusing on the drivers of insecurity and opportunities for stabilization. These discussions aim to deepen participants’ understanding of the complex security landscape, identify strategies for addressing security challenges, and explore opportunities for sustainable peace and development in the region.

A special panel discussion, facilitated by Tom Sheehy, a Distinguished Fellow from the United States, will focus on Strengthening Commercial Business and Two-Way Trade Between Nigeria and the United States. The objective is to explore collaborative efforts among governors, Nigerian civic groups, private businesses, and the international community to attract investments, generate employment, and foster economic development.