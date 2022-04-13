$1.6m Scam: Court Dismisses Lagos Pastor’s No-Case Submission

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, dismissed the no-case submission filed by one Ayodeji Ibrahim Oluokun, a self-acclaimed Lagos-based pastor, who is being prosecuted by the EFCC, for an alleged $1.6million scam.

Oluokun, whose trial began on May 8, 2019, is being prosecuted alongside his company, Peak Petroleum Industry Nigeria Limited, on charges bordering on issuance of dud cheques, stealing and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $1.6 million.

Oluokun and Peak Petroleum Industry Nigeria Limited, on or about 26th June, 2014, at Lagos, allegedly issued a Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited Cheque dated 26th June, 2014 for the sum of $1,000,000 (One Million Dollars) only payable to GOSL Nigeria Limited, which when presented for payment was dishonoured on the grounds that no sufficient funds were standing to the credit of the account on which cheque was drawn.