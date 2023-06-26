𝐎𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐤𝐢 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲s 𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐔’𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭-𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has offered automatic employment to Miss. Yusuf Aminat, a record-setting First-Class Law graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU).

With a 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA), Yusuf goes into record as the best-ever graduate in the history of the 40-year-old institution.

While addressing journalists in Benin, Obaseki said the state where Yusuf hailed from decided to go beyond mere congratulations.

He said she was offered automatic employment to prevent the “risk of losing her to other states”.

“She has not done her youth service. So, what we are proposing is that we will write to the National Youth Service Corps so that she will serve with us here in Edo State so that we don’t run the risk of losing her.”

Speaking on the efforts to engender a competitive workforce in the state, Obaseki said his administration was committed to improving the quality of human resources in the public service.

“We have set this as a priority and will get the best to work in the state. We have done everything within our power as a government to ensure that we create an enabling environment for work and as a result, we also want the best hands.

“We are creating the best work environment here so that the public service in Edo State can become attractive enough for the best talent from within and outside the state. We thank our dear young men and women who have excelled in their studies and we expect that more of them will achieve this feat.”

He said aside from the offer of employment, Miss Yusuf had received other forms of support as a reward for her sterling feat, adding that she has indeed given a good account of herself as a worthy ambassador of the state.