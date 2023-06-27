𝐈𝐤𝐞𝐣𝐚 DisCO D𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐬 P𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 Tariff I𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Disproving Claims of Tariff Hike

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has vehemently denied the recent claims suggesting an increase in electricity rates for its customers, effective from July 1, 2023. This denial comes in response to the circulating news regarding tariff hikes announced by electricity distribution companies across the nation.

DisCo Dismisses Tariff Increase as Fake News

Contrary to the reports, IKEDC categorically labeled the information about tariff increments as false and labeled it as fake news. The company assured its customers that there were no plans to raise electricity rates at the specified date. In order to avoid confusion, IKEDC urged its clients to disregard any information that did not originate from or appear on their official communication channels.

Trusting Reliable Information Sources

IKEDC emphasized the importance of relying on credible sources for accurate updates and service details. Customers were encouraged to refer to the company’s official website, as well as its verified social media handles on platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, to stay informed and receive reliable information.

In a statement, IKEDC clarified, “Public Notice: Avoid Fake News. Dear Esteemed Customer, if the information is not from or on any of our social media handles, then it is not true.”

By directing customers to their official communication channels, IKEDC aimed to ensure that accurate and verified information reached their consumers. This proactive approach aimed to mitigate any confusion or misinformation regarding the alleged tariff increase.